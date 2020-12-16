Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 7,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 36,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.