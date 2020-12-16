Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $5.35. Euroseas shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 40,699 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

