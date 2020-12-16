Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) vs. Park National (NYSE:PRK) Head to Head Survey

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $82.09 million 1.82 $17.01 million $3.60 7.72 Park National $457.69 million 3.66 $102.70 million $6.46 15.91

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Evans Bancorp pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Park National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evans Bancorp and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evans Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Evans Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evans Bancorp is more favorable than Park National.

Volatility and Risk

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 11.80% 10.08% 0.88% Park National 22.83% 10.71% 1.17%

Summary

Park National beats Evans Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies consisting of business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 15 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

