EverGreenCoin (EGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $387,508.58

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $387,508.58 and $27.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,726.08 or 1.00138183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026096 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00493729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00746514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00141213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,513,564 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

