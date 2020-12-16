extraDNA Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $102,754.57 and $71,506.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,627.25 or 1.00024277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026504 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00490186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00742924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00136396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.