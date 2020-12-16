Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FANUY opened at $25.36 on Monday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

