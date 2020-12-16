FC Barcelona Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $301,648.00 (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00027667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $301,648.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00427107 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.