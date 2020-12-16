Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Tops $4.20 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $6,631.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001926 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001922 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 301,470,600 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.