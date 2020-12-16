Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.08. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

