Fetch (FET) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00425640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

