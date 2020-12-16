Financial Analysis: Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) versus Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Urovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Roche and Urovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 1 2 10 1 2.79 Urovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Roche presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Urovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Roche’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roche is more favorable than Urovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Urovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Urovant Sciences N/A -6,363.46% -156.89%

Volatility & Risk

Roche has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roche and Urovant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $61.87 billion 4.76 $13.58 billion $2.54 16.93 Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$146.74 million ($4.71) -3.42

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences. Urovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roche beats Urovant Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Further, the company discovers, develops, and delivers gene therapies. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; collaboration and license agreement with Lead Pharma Holding B.V. to develop oral small molecules to treat a range of immune mediated diseases; and a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome. It is also developing URO-902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. Urovant Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

