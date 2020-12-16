First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

First National has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. First National has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

