First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.21

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.21 and last traded at C$20.96, with a volume of 162250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.26.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.35.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70. Insiders sold 95,189 shares of company stock worth $1,560,263 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.