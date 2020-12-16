First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 1,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

