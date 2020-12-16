First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 53,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,663% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.