FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. 140166 decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $275.94 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.81 and a 200-day moving average of $250.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.