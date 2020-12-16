FLETA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $312,663.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 3% against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $312,663.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00848495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00178767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00424058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00141725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00084694 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,914,521 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

