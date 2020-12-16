Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $552.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.