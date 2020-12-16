Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $552.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,001,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

