Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 43.9% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $6,299.06 and approximately $20,508.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00425030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

