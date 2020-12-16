Folgory Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $356,011.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $356,011.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00413181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

