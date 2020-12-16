Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,588,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 930,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

