Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Main First Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$29.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

