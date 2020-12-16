FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Up 5.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 754,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 484,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

