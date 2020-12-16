FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $9.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW opened at $163.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.