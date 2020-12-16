Fyooz Price Reaches $0.55 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002657 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $256,238.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,366,492 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Fyooz Token Trading

