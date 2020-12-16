Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $281,967.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00011386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

