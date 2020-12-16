GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.49.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $344.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

