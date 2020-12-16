Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GBERY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 3,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. Geberit has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

