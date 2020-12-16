General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $19,593,627.18 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $218,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

