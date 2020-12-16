GenesisX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $21,085.83 and $52.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,017,808 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

