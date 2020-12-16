George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Up 1%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

About George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

