Giant Trading 56.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $70.83, $7.59, $31.10 and $24.71. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $50,184.63 and $4,331.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005739 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,552,804 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $18.98, $70.83, $50.68, $7.59, $31.10, $5.63, $24.71, $20.33, $10.42, $13.92 and $33.89. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.