Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.83

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.54. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 255,552 shares trading hands.

GILT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

