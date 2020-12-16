Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

