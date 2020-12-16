Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Shares Gap Down to $116.25

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.25, but opened at $112.00. Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) shares last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 9,718 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £71.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.