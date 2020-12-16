Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Shares Up 3.8%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Globaltrans Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

