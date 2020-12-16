GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 18,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

