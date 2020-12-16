Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Trading Up 1.3%

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.39. 64,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 95,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.79 million and a P/E ratio of 79.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

