Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.87. 28,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 40,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

