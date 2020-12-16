Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,010.20

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Graft has a total market cap of $123,010.20 and approximately $16.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00740682 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

