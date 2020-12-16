Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

