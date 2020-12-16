Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

