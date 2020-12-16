Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NASDAQ GH traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,108. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $8,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,570,412 shares in the company, valued at $284,570,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,226,209 shares of company stock worth $731,623,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

