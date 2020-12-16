GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Sells $5,280,000.00 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at $59,641,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 439,523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,252,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

