Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.