HC Wainwright Increases TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $37.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,680,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,764,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

