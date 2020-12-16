HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $194.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.10.

HCA opened at $160.95 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $165.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 167,559 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

