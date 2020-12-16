Head-To-Head Analysis: Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) versus Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baltic International USA and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.94, meaning that its stock price is 4,094% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 75.50

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paya beats Baltic International USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

