Head-To-Head Comparison: Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $927.96 million 0.34 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -8.58 Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 22.56 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07% Sanara MedTech -41.48% N/A -60.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invacare and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Invacare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Invacare beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

